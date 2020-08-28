Menu
Offbeat

Woman’s toilet filled with snakes

28th Aug 2020 2:48 PM

A North Queensland woman has shared a horrific photo of her toilet cistern after noticing it had become difficult to flush.

Sofie Pearson, who lives in Cordelia on a cane farm said she opened the top of her toilet on Sunday and discovered four snakes wriggling inside, 7 News reported.

"I went to the toilet and then I went to flush it and I really had to push down on the button to get it to work, so I was a bit confused," Ms Pearson said.

"So I figured I'd just pull the top off and check what the issue was."

Ms Pearson, 25, said the four tree snakes inside were between one and four metres in length.

"Four … there were four … was wondering why my toilet was so hard to flush," Ms Pearson said in a Facebook post. All are alive and well."

She said she looked at the snakes for a moment before thinking "that's not right".

She filmed the snakes before calling a friend to remove them.

She said she thinks they got into her house through cracks in her floorboards. They were later released unharmed into nearby cane fields.

Many commenters on the Facebook post were horrified, saying they would have fled immediately.

"I would burn my house down," one person said.

"Blow the toilet up," another suggested.

"Hahaha! I expected one in there not four," another said.

Sofie Pearson found the snakes after realising her toilet was hard to flush. Picture: 7 News
Sofie Pearson found the snakes after realising her toilet was hard to flush. Picture: 7 News
