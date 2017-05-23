26°
News

Women charged after dog dies from heat stress in Urangan

Carlie Walker
| 23rd May 2017 1:18 PM
RSPCA inspector Penny Flaherty.
RSPCA inspector Penny Flaherty. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO woman have been charged after a dog that was allegedly tied to a clothesline a property in Urangan died from heat stress in February.

The women were charged with failure to provide adequate living conditions and failure to provide adequate food and water.

The female dog was allegedly tied to to a clothesline in the full sun and had no access to water.

At the time RSPCA inspector Penny Flaherty spoke to the Chronicle and urged people to be vigilant when it came to protecting their pets from the heat.

RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said no dog should be tethered as a permanent method of containment.

RSPCA Queensland received a record number of calls relating to heat stress over the summer period.

In one week there were 28 calls about animals being left in cars, 62 regarding animals with little to no shade and 110 with insufficient water.

More information to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dog rspca urangan

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

BAY ROBBERY: Alleged getaway driver faces court

BAY ROBBERY: Alleged getaway driver faces court

The teenager fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning charged with robbery in company.

SPOTTED: Crocodile sighted in Great Sandy Strait

A crocodile near the Mary River. A crocodile has been spotted in the Great Sandy Strait.

A crocodile was spotted in a creek in the Great Sandy Strait.

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway at Glenorchy

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Glenorchy Straight.

A woman was taken to hospital after the crash.

Local Partners

Film maker who learned craft in Bay plans acting workshop

Linda Marie Curry was already in her 50s when decided to pursue her passion for film making.

Laugh along as local actors tackle love in new show

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is showing at Z-Pac Theatre on May19-21,27 and 28.

It's Z-Pac Theatre's first musical in nine years.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Kayla Schmidt, Charlie and Nitro at this year's Million Paws Walk. May 15th, 2016

Find out when and where things are happening this weekend.

Marking Maryborough Hospital's 130th birthday

A PIECE OF HISTORY: Nursing director Trish Spreadborough shows what it would have been like to care for patients in the early days of the Maryborough Hospital.

Learn about the rich history of the Maryborough Hospital

Ariana 'in hysterics' after blast

THE entertainment industry is reeling today after news of a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that’s killed 19 people.

19 dead, reports of nail bomb at Ariana Grande concert

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ROOM TO MOVE

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 1 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 $398,000

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!