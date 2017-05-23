Women charged after dog dies from heat stress in Urangan

TWO woman have been charged after a dog that was allegedly tied to a clothesline a property in Urangan died from heat stress in February.

The women were charged with failure to provide adequate living conditions and failure to provide adequate food and water.

The female dog was allegedly tied to to a clothesline in the full sun and had no access to water.

At the time RSPCA inspector Penny Flaherty spoke to the Chronicle and urged people to be vigilant when it came to protecting their pets from the heat.

RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said no dog should be tethered as a permanent method of containment.

RSPCA Queensland received a record number of calls relating to heat stress over the summer period.

In one week there were 28 calls about animals being left in cars, 62 regarding animals with little to no shade and 110 with insufficient water.

