Women charged as police crack down on shoplifting

TWO women have been charged with shoplifting offences after separate incidents in Maryborough.

A police operation targeting shop stealing offences at a Maryborough shopping centre resulted in the charges on August 15.

The first incident happened about 1.25pm, when a 19-year-old Maryborough woman allegedly hid an item on her person then attempted to leave the store without making any attempt to pay.

Police spoke with the woman and she was subsequently charged with unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

In a separate incident, about 7pm the same day, a 40-year-old Maryborough woman allegedly placed items in her bag and made no attempt to pay.

She was subsequently charged with stealing.

Both women will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 3.