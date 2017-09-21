Women Like Us: Unique comedy at Bay RSL

TOP COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their unique brand of comedy to the stage at the Hervey Bay RSL.

TOP COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their unique brand of comedy to the stage at the Hervey Bay RSL.

COMEDIANS Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their evil charm and their smash hit show Women Like Us to the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, October 14.

These women are different from your usual comedians.

For a start they're women. They're mothers. They're middle aged and they are country girls.

With over 60 sold-out shows to their credit, they have performed to packed houses at Sydney Comedy Festival's Enmore Theatre, Brisbane's Sit Down Comedy, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe and Perth Festival.

The women have also taken their unique comedy to halls, pubs, clubs and theatres in the outback.

"No town is too small

for us,” laughed Nolan,

who is from Wondai and proudly calls herself a "small

town girl”.

Women Like Us is a two-hour stand-up comedy show.

There are few sacred cows that Briggs and Nolan shy away from milking.

With seven children and 35 years of stage time between them, their "failure to parent” is the focus of their material, along with the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations,

and at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.

When coming up with a show title, Women like Us just turned up.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs,” Nolan said.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives. We're capable overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it women!

"And because of sharing stories like that ... women like us!”

The girls will hit the stage on Saturday, October 14. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are $20 for RSL members, and $25 non-members.

Book at RSL reception, Torquay Rd, Pialba, or phone 41977444.