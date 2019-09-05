Women more likely to be hospitalised for mental health

Wide Bay women are three times more likely to be hospitalised for mental health issues.

NEW data has revealed women in the Wide Bay region are three times more likely to be hospitalised for mental health treatment than men.

The Medibank data, to be revealed today, shows women aged between 20 and 39 had the highest admission rate for mental health in the region.

Medibank senior executive Milosh Milisavljevic said customers with the private health insurance company across the Wide Bay had accessed more than 1600 days in hospital for same-day or overnight mental health treatment.

"Medibank has paid more than $1.1 million for our customers' mental health treatment in 2018," he said.

Each year an estimated one in five Australian adults, about 3.8 million people, will experience a mental disorder.

New Australian research published in the Lancet has found people with mental illness face considerable physical health challenges. The research also found that people with severe mental illness die up to 20 years earlier than those without.

Anxiety, depression and family relationship issues are among the most common reasons people call the provider.

Medibank paid a total of $70 million in benefits to support more than 20,000 hospital admissions and 54,000 days in hospital for customers across the Wide Bay region last year.

The most common reasons for overnight hospital admission were orthopaedic surgery, heart conditions, respiratory conditions, other musculoskeletal conditions and neurology.

Colonoscopy, chemotherapy, cataract surgery, other musculoskeletal conditions and skin graft and repair were the most common admissions for same-day treatment.

Mr Milisavljevic said Medibank was ramping up its support for customers with mental health concerns in response to the growing community need.

"Medibank has a strong history of supporting better mental health for all its customers with the launch of the Mental Health Phone Support service and the introduction of the mental health waiver as part of the Australian Government reforms to private health insurance," Mr Milisavljevic said.

"Medibank has funded $20 million of care to more than 1000 customers nationally who were admitted to hospital for mental health care, in the first 12 months of the waiver. These customers spent around 30,000 days in hospital or an average of 30 days per customer.

"Women aged between 30 to 39 living in metro areas were most likely to have accessed the waiver than those in regional areas," he concluded.

Medibank launched the around-the-clock Mental Health Phone Support line earlier this year for customers with hospital cover.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Lifeline on 131 444, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or call Mental Health Phone Support on 1800 644 325.