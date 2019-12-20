Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Offbeat

Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
20th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need thanks to a program being run out of Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre.

As part of a partnership between Queensland Corrective Services and Uniforms 4 Kids, prisoners at BWCC have been repurposing law enforcement and emergency service uniforms into clothing for children in need.

 

 

The uniforms are donated by emergency services personnel and are then cut, modified and sewn into outfits including dresses, two piece suits, shorts, skirts and scrunchies.

General manager Darryll Fleming said that the program gave the women an opportunity to give back to the community as well as teaching them key life and vocational skills, giving them a better chance at employment once released.

 

 

"International research tells us that these skills can reduce the women's chances of reoffending when they leave our centres," he said.

"We have seen an improvement in behaviour, and the women have shown a real willingness to come to work and be part of a structured day while involved in the program which is fantastic."

From the program's inception in October to the second week of November, prisoners made more than 100 items.

brisbane women's correctional centre uniforms 4 kids
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church event, Come Home for Christmas.

        • 20th Dec 2019 3:07 PM
        Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        premium_icon Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        News The Christmas spirit isn’t hard to spot in this Fraser Coast town

        FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        premium_icon FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        News Two support organisations will be given funding to help cashless card recipients

        Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        premium_icon Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        News A man in his 40s has been airlifted after a motorbike accident on a dirt track