Women shouldn't have to feel like a piece of meat: Opinion

Amy Formosa
by

WOMEN should be able to walk in public without being looked at like a piece of meat. 

You know that look you get when you're on your own walking through a shopping centre. 

The obvious stare from a guy who looks as though he's undressing you with his eyes in the few moments it takes for you to pass by. 

Then the minute you're next to your husband or partner they take a quick look followed by that awkward moment as they shift their eyes away hoping your man didn't notice. 

This exact situation happened to my while I was doing the groceries recently. 

Yes we're all human and it's no crime to look, but I am amazed at the difference it makes when you're walking alone. 

I am a confident woman and keep my head high and shoulders back, but this staring in a sexual way from men could have serious implications on women who have been sexually abused. 

I would like to know if you've ever experienced what I have. Join the discussion and comment below.  

 

