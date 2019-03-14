Women to return to Wide Bay Premier League play

FOOTBALL: Hervey Bay's best women's football teams could be playing Bundaberg teams again in competition as early as this season, according to Football Queensland Wide Bay.

Plans are in place to bring back the Wide Bay Premier League for the women, which was last held in 2017.

There was no competition last year after a lack of interest from clubs.

But this has changed according to FQWB administrative officer Peter Guest who is about to send a proposal to the division 1 teams in the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg for a competition this season.

The competition would be part time, to coincide with each local competition of each association, with six teams to potentially compete from Fraser Coast and four from Bundaberg.

The competition would see each other play each other once, before finals are held.

"That's the way I will set it up," Guest said.

"Some clubs are really keen to get it back together while others are waiting to see how it is formed."

Guest said the competition would hold full rounds of matches in both Bundy and the Fraser Coast to ease travel.

Clubs will have until the end of the week to indicate whether they are in or out, based on the proposal, before an official decision is made.

The decision on whether to run will then be based off that.

Draws for the Football Bundaberg division 1 competition and the Wide Bay Premier League, if it goes ahead, are expected to be released before the start of the new season on March 22 and 23.