Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KICK OFF: FQWB administrative officerPeter Guest outling new competition.
KICK OFF: FQWB administrative officerPeter Guest outling new competition. Matthew McInerney
Soccer

Women to return to Wide Bay Premier League play

by Shane Jones
14th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Hervey Bay's best women's football teams could be playing Bundaberg teams again in competition as early as this season, according to Football Queensland Wide Bay.

Plans are in place to bring back the Wide Bay Premier League for the women, which was last held in 2017.

There was no competition last year after a lack of interest from clubs.

But this has changed according to FQWB administrative officer Peter Guest who is about to send a proposal to the division 1 teams in the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg for a competition this season.

The competition would be part time, to coincide with each local competition of each association, with six teams to potentially compete from Fraser Coast and four from Bundaberg.

The competition would see each other play each other once, before finals are held.

"That's the way I will set it up," Guest said.

"Some clubs are really keen to get it back together while others are waiting to see how it is formed."

Guest said the competition would hold full rounds of matches in both Bundy and the Fraser Coast to ease travel.

Clubs will have until the end of the week to indicate whether they are in or out, based on the proposal, before an official decision is made.

The decision on whether to run will then be based off that.

Draws for the Football Bundaberg division 1 competition and the Wide Bay Premier League, if it goes ahead, are expected to be released before the start of the new season on March 22 and 23.

fc sport female sport football wide bay local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPGRADE: Work begins on bridge with man entombed inside

    premium_icon UPGRADE: Work begins on bridge with man entombed inside

    News Work on the bridge started last month and is set to continue until November 29.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Wide Bay Labor candidate: 'Scrap cashless card'

    premium_icon Wide Bay Labor candidate: 'Scrap cashless card'

    News 'Labor opposes it all the way,' he said.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Staff at M'boro Telstra centre still owed super, union says

    premium_icon Staff at M'boro Telstra centre still owed super, union says

    News The telco giant and labour-hire company have ended their partnership

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:00 AM