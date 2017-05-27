Women will star in local derby's main event

HISTORY: Hervey Bay Bombers pair Scott Clark and Ruby Tonkin. Both will line up for the Bombers in the local derby against Bay Power today.

RUBY Tonkin never had the chance to play Aussie rules in South Australia. Today, she gets her chance.

"I always played muck-around footy with my brother and dad at home in South Australia but there was never a women's comp so you couldn't play,” she said at Thursday night's training session. "I've always been athletic playing other sports but only trained for four or five weeks.”

She and her new Hervey Bay Bombers teammates, who started training about four weeks ago, will face cross-town rivals Girl Power at the Bombers' Raward Rd home this evening.

It will be a historic moment for the sport.

"It's pretty cool to come out and play a proper, recognised game,” Tonkin said. "Rather than being the girls scratch match, it's a proper game.”

Tonkin said the Bombers had a pool of up to 25 players, but said a number of those are not available for tonight's encounter.

"There's been a huge improvement in ball skills, improvement in catching, handling the ball, kicking,” Tonkin said. "We had a week and a half from when we wanted it to happen, then had our first training session with 17 girls.”

Fellow Bomber Scott Clark will be out to help his side turn the Anzac Day result on its head.

Clark was part of the side that was dealt a 61-point loss, but the centre warned they would have to be ready from the first bounce.

"Bay Power always come out hard and fast, they're a physical team,” he said.

"If we get over the top of them early we could put them away but the same thing could happen as last time if they start well.

"I don't know what it is, we're slow starters.

"Hopefully we play like we did in the second half against Waves. I don't know what happened at half time but something clicked.”

The men's game starts at 3pm, with the women's game to follow under lights.