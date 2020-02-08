Women’s Bay out to dominate Bulldogs Women’s Bay side out to dominate Bulldogs

Menu
The Hervey Bay Bombers take on the Brothers Bulldogs today, 3pm, at Norm Mc Lean Oval. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Women's Bay out to dominate Bulldogs

Glen Porteous
8th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
AFLW: Rain, hail or shine, the Hervey Bay Bombers women’s team will be out in force to play Brothers Bulldogs today.

Despite the wet weather, Bombers coach Phil Eisel had the team out training on Thursday to ensure the players got the best preparation for the match.

“They say train as you play so we did some wet football drills to get the players used to the field conditions,” Eisel said.

“See the ball, get to the ball is important and in these wet conditions you have to be prepared to put your body on the line.

“The Brothers Bulldogs are a good team and we will take what’s in front of us and work on that.”

Despite the Bombers flying high on the competition ladder with three wins from as many games, coach Eisel was determined to keep the players’ attitudes grounded and focused.

“We take each week as it comes and be the best we can be each week. In last week’s game against Bay Power we let them come back in the second half and had to lift our game,” he said.

Bombers forward Hayley Torresan has starred for the team kicking six goals in the three matches and Brooke Lewis and Gracie Finn have one goal each. A win today will help to cement the Bombers on top of the table and continue their run of victories.

Eisel said there were several reasons for the Bombers’ success over the years.

“We just build a good team environment and encourage the players to play for each other," he said. The game is to be played at Norm McLean Oval and starts at 3pm.

Bay Power AC has the bye.

