Women’s club forced to wind up nearly 60 years on

A wistful wave to Quota with symbolic blue scarves at one of the club's last meetings: Front row, Gladys Jackson, Chris Smith, Robyn Kemp, Lyn Nielsen, Marg Jarvis; second row, Emily Forbes, Janette Walker, Dell Ward, Val Harvey; back row, Dell Cripps, Janine Stephensen, Pam Casey, Robyn Kingston.

SOME Quotarians are a little contrary as they take steps to wind up the women's service club that has served Maryborough for 57 years.

Val Harvey is one who would like to see the club continue.

"I was always caught up in it, so I am going to miss it," she said as the club gathered for one of its last meetings.

On the agenda was the divvying up the last of their donations to support worthy causes. Fundraising was fun, they agreed, and it gave their activities a sense of purpose.

Book and antique fairs, sports days and luncheons bought in the money for worthy causes and Quota events such as Student of the Year nurtured the younger generation.

Like many sports, service and special interest groups here and around the world, Quota has battled to find members - especially members willing to take on executive roles - as time pressures assail businesses and working families.

Other interests - travel, grandchildren, recreational activities - beckon retirees.

For Quota, the axe fell when Quota International floundered financially.

Tumbling memberships, reduced levies and what members felt were extravagant headquarters in the US sent a shudder through the organisation.

So where do we go from here? Who knows? Maryborough Quotarians at one of their last meetings were wondering what the future holds without the purpose of service. From left, seated, Dell Cripps, Marg Jarvis, Pam Casey, Val Harvey, Janine Stephensen, Chris Smith; standing, Dell Ward, Emily Forbes, Robyn Kemp, Janette Walker, Gladys Jackson, Lyn Nielsen, Robyn Kingston

Maryborough was one of the hundreds of clubs that answered an SOS for funds to support the mother lode but it was doomed.

Quota International shuts down from September 30.

Clubs can reform with the name Quota as either independent community organisations or as part of a loose-linked chain. Each club would need its own constitution and insurance.

With Maryborough struggling to attract younger members and fill executive roles, the regretful vote was to disband.

Mrs Harvey said meeting socially was still on the cards but fundraising gave members a sense of purpose. Without insurance, there could be no fundraising.

Pam Casey agreed that the club activities were personally rewarding.

"I raised a family and joined Quota because I wanted something for myself."

President Robyn Kemp said Maryborough Quota was chartered in 1963 with 26 members. Numbers had held around that level until recent years.

"Our numbers began to drop due to many varied reasons. We got down to eight members and were in dire straits."

Numbers have built up again with two recently installed members taking the number to 15, with two pending, but the collapse of Quota International spelt the end of for Maryborough.

Mrs Kemp said she was one of the few Maryborough members under 70, so lack of younger members was an issue that prompted Maryborough to dissolve, along with 21 others in Queensland. Thirty-three independent Quota clubs will remain in the State, with 20 retaining links.