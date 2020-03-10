Wondunna home to rent right now for under $400

THIS beautifully presented home in Wondunna features open plan living, dining with modern kitchen, gas stove top electric wall oven and dishwasher.

It also boasts a separate lounge.

The master suite is complimented with a walk-in-robe and ensuite.

The additional three bedrooms offer built in robes.

Feel safe with security screen windows and doors and keep cool with fans and ducted airconditioning throughout the property.

FOR RENT: 58 Tranquil Dr, Wondunna.

There is a double lock up garage with internal access. The laundry is seperate.

Entertain in the outdoor under cover area, which leads out to a fully fenced yard with double gate access and garden shed.

Pets on Application. This property is available now.

HOUSE FACTS ADDRESS: 58 Tranquil Dr, Wondunna. Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Car spaces: 2 Rent: $390 per week Bond: $1560 Agency: Century21 at The Pier. Phone 4125 3255.