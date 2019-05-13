Wondunna home's huge price increase since last sale

PRIME LOCATION: 12 Raward Rd in Wondunna sold for $540,000 to become the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week.

A WONDUNNA 4000sq m property became the highest reported sale for the region last week after went for a $540,000 price tag.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 12 Raward Rd is located near sporting fields and Hervey Bay's aquatic centre.

The property is complete with air-conditioning, an in-ground pool and two sheds designed to accommodate three cars with high clearance.

The house spent 195 days on the market and was listed for "$595,000”.

It was last sold in April 1996 for $58,000 and the land was valued in June 2018 for $225,000.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has jumped to $330,000, ahead of units, which are $245,000.

There are currently 407 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 117 units.

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 575 and 41 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 189 houses listed and five units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category, with just 72 houses and no units.

Twenty-two houses and two units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top reported sales:

1. 12 Raward Rd, Wondunna $540,000

2. 85 Gilston Rd, Wondunna $538,000

3. 93 Long St, Point Vernon $530,000

4. 36 Glenco Dr, Craignish $475,000

5. 9 Berna Ct, Point Vernon $470,000

6. 4a Jordan Cl, Urangan $440,000

7. 30 Magellan Cct, Urraween $430,000

8. 54 Lord St, Sunshine Acres $387,500

9. 73 Burrum St, Burrum Heads $385,000

10. 38 Lady Penrhyn Dr, Eli Waters $382,000