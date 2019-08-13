Wondunna house tops Fraser Coast market

BEST PRICE: This Wondunna home topped the Fraser Coast property market last week.

A WONDUNNA home on half an acre topped the Fraser Coast property market last week.

The property at 11 Amstal Av was last listed for $629,000 and spent 88 days on the market before selling at $605,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes an 11m by 7m powered shed with roller doors and side access, solar panels, ducted air- conditioning as well as bore and tank water for the lawns and gardens.

An outdoor entertainment area overlooks the solar saltwater in-ground pool.

The home last sold in June 2006 for $145,000 and the land was valued in June last year for $162,500.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $330,000, which gave one home owner the title to 6 Dean Ct in Urraween.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 60 Lennox St, Maryborough, selling for $90,000.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month was $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 531 houses and 45 units.

Meanwhile, 21 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 properties sold on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 11 Amstal Av, Wondunna $605,000

2. 17 Kampa Rd, Antigua $570,000

3. 22 Royal Dr, Kawungan $545,000

4. 109 Esplanade, Toogoom $515,000

5. 10 Mcivor St, River Heads $500,000

6. 14 Seacrest Dr, Wondunna $490,000

7. 29 Bowarrady Ct, River Heads $465,000

8. 23 Tina Dr, Urangan $439,900

9. 4 Kinross Ct, Kawungan $430,000

10. 3 Parklink Av W, Wondunna $415,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.