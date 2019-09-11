WOOD-FORGED FUTURE: Hyne Timber plant nears completion

WONDERS OF WOOD: Hyne Timber's general manager for engineering, innovation and technology Simon Prebble shows off one of the plant's giant planers to Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and regional director for the Department of State Planning Louise Knol during a tour of the new glue laminated timber plant yesterday.

MARYBOROUGH is re-building its reputation as Queensland's timber city as a new factory nears completion.

Hyne Timber's 4000sq m glue-laminated timber plant, which used about 1374 of the company's own wooden beams in its frame, could be finished by the end of the year.

It is on track to produce glue-laminated timber for construction by early next year.

The first sod was turned by political and industry officials in January.

Since then, more than 40 local businesses in the Wide Bay region have won contracts for about $5 million worth of work at the site.

Works ranged from design, demolition and earthworks to flood coverings and paintings.

World-class equipment has also arrived at the new factory in preparation for its commissioning.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the new site, Simon Prebble, Hyne Timber's general manager for engineering, innovation and technology, said it was fantastic to support Maryborough companies.

About 80 people have been employed through construction alone.

"We've been making glue-laminated timber here for 40 years and this plant gives us an opportunity for a steep change in the volume we can produce,” Mr Prebble said.

"Once we get up to full production capacity, there will be over 40 new jobs created off the back of this plant.”

Maryborough's Sam McGarvie is one of the happy business owners taking on new work after being contracted for civil stormwater and hydraulic works at the factory.

The owner of Sam's Plumbing and Gas said he had taken on two extra plumbers and a labourer to tackle the work.

"It isn't every day we are able to work on a brand new, large-scale manufacturing plant and it helps us moving forward to be able to list this as an example of a successfully delivered, larger-scale contract,” Mr McGarvie said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the project was "what you get” when all three levels of government worked together.

"We're cutting down carbon because timber is renewable, it's plantation-grown,” Mr Saunders said.

"Not only will it cut the carbon footprint, but it's good for Maryborough... it will mean more jobs.”