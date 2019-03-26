'Woodchip murder': Magistrate reports lost and found brief

Gympie Police and SES crews conducting a search at the Goomboorian property where Bruce Saunders died.

THE much-delayed Goomboorian "woodchipper murder” trial is back on track after news that a defence copy of police allegations, thought to have disappeared in the mail, got through to the relevant legal firm after all.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan delivered the good news in his court yesterday, after having expressed serious concerns about delays in progress of the case through the court system.

Peter John Koenig, 62, Gregory Lee Roser, 59 and Sharon Graham, 54, are charged with murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice over the death of Nambour man Bruce Saunders.

They are accused of being involved in putting Mr Saunders through a woodchipper being used on a Goomboorian property in November, 2017.

Mr Callaghan's concerns were a response to repeated problems with defence attempts to access material supplied by police on a USB stick.

Then, it seemed that a new copy of the evidence, express posted to Mr Koenig's legal representative, had disappeared in the mail.

The court was told three weeks ago that one of the legal firms involved had moved and the material did not appear to have been delivered.

The case has been before the courts since May last year and Mr Callaghan has expressed concerns that the delays breached the right to prompt justice for the accused.

"These people are in custody,” he said.

"We have to move these cases along so they can get out of jail if they are acquitted, as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Mr Callaghan was able to report the mystery had been solved.

He said he had run into the lawyer in a Maroochydore coffee shop the next day and asked him about the evidence, to which the lawyer replied that the brief had arrived after all.

Yesterday, Mr Callaghan adjourned the case to May 13.