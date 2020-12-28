Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woodridge man fronts Ipswich court for alleged murder

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A WOODRIDGE man accused of murdering his partner's father has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police allege Garth Michael Reid, 33, stabbed to death 53-year-old father Warren Toby at a Hall St home in Brassall on Christmas night.

The family arrive at the North Ipswich house on Boxing Day following the alleged murder. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
The family arrive at the North Ipswich house on Boxing Day following the alleged murder. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

READ MORE: Father allegedly stabbed to death in Christmas night horror

On Monday morning, Reid faced one count of murder, one of wilful damage and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His charges were adjourned for committal mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A man, understood to be in a relationship with Mr Toby’s daughter, has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal fight on Christmas Day. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar
A man, understood to be in a relationship with Mr Toby’s daughter, has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal fight on Christmas Day. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Reid did not apply for bail.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

garth reid ipswichcourt murder charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

        Premium Content Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

        News Accommodation providers are reporting strong numbers

        GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

        Premium Content GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

        News Check out pictures taken at popular pub events

        Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

        Premium Content Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

        News It’s one of two properties recently snapped up by the company.