Woodworkers to salvage timber from cemetery trees

SALVAGE: Wood turners Ashley Taylor, Kevin Robertson, Lesley Cunningham, Gary Cunningham and Greg Smyth inspect camphor laurel trees with Cr Paul Truscott at the Maryborough Cemetery.

THE iconic cemetery trees in Maryborough will be given a new life, with Fraser Coast woodworkers to salvage the timber from the camphor trees for their projects.

The camphor and cadagi trees were removed from the cemetery due to the damage they were causing to graves and drainage problems from the leaves.

Members of the Burrum District Men's Shed, Maryborough Wood Turners and Older Men united inspected the trees with councillor Paul Truscott, identifying ways to use the timber from the old trees.

"In the past council has presented visiting dignitaries with gifts made from camphor laurel that was salvaged from local properties as well as pieces made from the Urangan Pier,” Cr Truscott said

"We did investigate to see if the timber from the Cadagi trees could also be used but, unfortunately, no one wanted it.”

"They will be replaced with a less invasive native species, including Little Kurrajong (Brachychiton bidwilii) which is named after renowned botanist John Carne Bidwill, the first Crown Land Commissioner for the Wide Bay who lived in Maryborough.”

The works are part of the Maryborough Cemetery Conservation Management Plan, which aims to preserve the significance of the town's cemetery.