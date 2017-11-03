Woody Island's forgotten lighthouse in for a makeover

News

WOODY Island's heritage-listed North Bluff lighthouse will be restored thanks to a $250,000 investment, to bring it back to its former glory.

The money for the project, which plans to keep the tourism attraction alive as a hotspot for visitors, will be provided by the LNP Government.

Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen said due to the lighthouse's current fragile state, it would become destroyed under the current weather conditions if it did was not restored.

"This is the only pair of lighthouses in existence on the east coast of Queensland, they are iconic and a huge tourist drawcard for our region," Mr Sorensen said.

"The two lighthouses (North Bluff and Middle Bluff) were built in the 1866 and their lights were turned on so ships entering the bay had the navigational ability to line up both lighthouses and bear away to port to find the middle of the channel.

"The LNP restored the Middle Bluff lighthouse when last in government."

Middle Bluff was restored in 2016, the same year as the lighthouses' 150th anniversary.

