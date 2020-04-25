Woolies, Coles, Bunnings Anzac Day hours

Even when life isn’t out of whack, ANZAC Day opening hours are disrupted. Here’s when you can hit the shops.

Getting to the shops is one of the few things you can do at the moment. So what time can you do it tomorrow?

After you've stood on your driveway for a 6am ANZAC Day Dawn Service, if it's groceries you're after here's when major stores are open:

COLES

NSW AND ACT - 9am to 8pm

QLD - CLOSED

VIC - 1pm to 8pm

TAS - open 12.30pm to 8pm

SA - CBD and suburban stores open from 12pm to 5pm

WA - Stores in Albany, Tom Price, Margaret River, Karratha, Chinatown, Kununurra, South Hedland, Eaton, Vasse, Busselton, Dunsborough, Busselton Central open but all other stores closed.

NT - Alice Springs open 12pm to 9pm, all other stores open from 12pm to 8pm.

Coles liquor stores won't open until 1pm in NSW and from after 12pm in the ACT.

Coles hours will vary tomorrow.

WOOLWORTHS

NSW AND ACT - 9am to 6pm

QLD AND WA - CLOSED

VIC - 1pm to 10pm

TAS - open 12:30pm to 10pm

SA - Metro stores open from 12pm to 5pm. All other stores closed.

NT - open 8am to 8pm

In NSW Dan Murphy's and BWS liquor stores won't open until after 1pm.

BUNNINGS

QLD - CLOSED

NSW AND VIC - 1pm to 7pm

WA - 12pm to 7pm but in Broome 12pm - 5pm and Bunbury and Armadale are closed

SA - 12pm to 5pm

NT - Darwin and Palmerston - 1pm to 6pm, Alice Springs - 12pm to 5pm

TAS - Burnie and Devonport click and deliver only, otherwise 12.30 to 6pm

ACT - 1pm to 7pm

Bunnings stores have been busy in lockdown.

ALDI

Selected ALDI stores will be closed or trading with amended opening hours and there is no state-by-state rule. Shoppers will have to check with their individual store for specific hours.

If your store is closed on Anzac Day, Special Buys will go on sale Sunday.

KMART

Queensland stores will be closed.

Other stores will open after midday.

NO PUBLIC HOLIDAY

With Anzac Day falling on a Saturday, workers in most states and territories won't be given a day off in lieu. Meaning: no long weekend for nearly all of us.

But there are a few exceptions. Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory will treat Monday as a public holiday, as will some regional areas such as Cocos and Keeling Islands and Christmas Island.

Everyone else will have to front up to work on Monday, wherever and however that looks in the unique coronavirus pandemic world.

Originally published as Woolies, Coles, Bunnings Anzac Day hours