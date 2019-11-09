Woolies to allow shoppers to use containers under bold plan

Woolworths is exploring giving customers the option to use their own containers. Picture:

SHOPPERS could soon be able to take home meat, seafood and deli items in their own containers under a radical plan being developed by a supermarket giant.

The Sunday Herald Sun can reveal Woolworths is working on a trial to give customers the option to use their own containers in an environmentally-friendly effort to cut back on plastic packaging.

While Coles warns the change poses a health and safety risk, Woolworths is open to asking its staff to clean supplied containers before giving customers their orders, and has been conducting swab tests to ensure its cleaning practices are spotless.

Several top UK supermarket chains already allow shoppers to bring in reusable containers to collect fresh food including meat and fish.

Customers may soon be able to use containers take home meat, seafood and deli items. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Woolworths last year played down reports it was considering the change but now says it is "hopeful to get a trial up and running soon".

The supermarket giant has been working with local councils to make sure its "proposed processes meet or exceed their regulations".

Woolworths government relations manager Paul Crossley said the "biggest challenge" was ensuring customers were not overcharged by including the weight of their containers in the price of their order.

In a submission to state parliament's recycling and waste management inquiry, he said the company also wanted to ensure to ensure any change complied with health and safety laws.

A Woolworths spokesman said the company was "always looking for ways to run our stores more sustainably" and was "engaging closely" with food safety and trade measurement authorities.

The plan is the latest in the supermarket’s move to cut down plastic waste.

The parliamentary committee asked supermarket chains if they would allow customers to bring their own containers, but Coles ruled it out, with government relations manager Vittoria Bon saying it would be "very difficult for us to conduct a thorough investigation if a customer becomes ill and we are unsure where the container used came from".

She said all Coles "Own Brand" products would be packaged in recyclable materials by the end of next year.

Woolworths is also partnering with global zero-waste shopping solution Loop from 2021, allowing shoppers to purchase products like juice, ice cream and shampoo in reusable containers delivered to their door in shipping boxes which are then cleaned, refilled and used again.

Mr Crossley said Woolworths had reduced plastic packaging of fruit and vegetables by 500 tonnes over two years but that plastic was still needed to keep some produce fresher for longer.

The parliamentary committee is due to deliver its report to the state government at the end of the month.

