Woolies urges face masks in Qld virus hotspot

WOOLWORTHS is urging customers and staff to wear face masks at their stores in coronavirus hotspot areas of Queensland.

The guidance is for Woolworths Supermarkets, Woolworths Metro Food Stores, BIG W, Dan Murphy's, BWS and ALH Hotels.

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said the safety of staff, customers and the community were its top priorities.

"Even though wearing a face covering is not mandatory in NSW, ACT or Queensland, as the largest private sector employer with stores in almost every community, we feel it's important we lead the way in helping reduce community transmission of COVID-19," he said.

Susan Duffy with grandkids Alexis (pink top) and Imogen Schroder (blue top) at Woolworths store. Picture: Sam Ruttyn



"We're asking our teams to lead by example, and this includes our group executive team.

"Masks and face coverings are a highly visible symbol of the persistence of COVID-19. By encouraging and role modelling their use, it will further support the steps we need to collectively take to stop the spread of the virus and keep our team and customers safe."

In Queensland, customers and teams across Woolworths Group stores and sites within hot spot areas will also be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings from Friday.

Face coverings are being provided to all staff to wear and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

"We'll continue to work with the Health Department to make sure our safety protocols and procedures are the best they can be," Mr Banducci said.

"We'd like to thank our customers and team for their ongoing support as we all work together to keep our communities COVIDSafe."

The retail giant said with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in NSW, customers and staff at all Woolworths Group stores and sites in NSW and ACT will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings from Monday 3 August.

This is in addition to the mandatory requirements for face coverings in all of Victoria, currently in place across Melbourne and Mitchell shires, with the entire state now included from Sunday.

Originally published as Woolies urges face masks in Qld virus hotspot