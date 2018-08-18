Woollam Constructions' top award for Ozcare building

TOP AWARD: Woollam Constructions won the Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes at the Master Builders Queensland awards, for the Ozcare Aged Care Centre in Hervey Bay.

TOP AWARD: Woollam Constructions won the Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes at the Master Builders Queensland awards, for the Ozcare Aged Care Centre in Hervey Bay. Contributed

LOCAL contractor Woollam Constructions has received top honours in the region's housing and constructions awards night for their leading Hervey Bay development.

For their work on the Hervey Bay Ozcare Aged Care Centre, the company took out the prestigious Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes award in the Wide Bay Burnett category at last week's Master Builders Queensland's Housing and Construction Awards.

Woollam Constructions project manager John Milton said it was an honour to receive the nomination.

"The award is testament to our team's commitment to by-pass traditional and institutional aged care construction practices and instead provide innovative buildability advice,” Mr Milton said.

"Building the facility was more than a project; it was a combination of networking, supporting and developing the local community.

"Critical to the design of the building was to create a place where residents, together with their families and friends, could have access to a plethora of both shared and intimate activity spaces in a homely environment.”

Mr Milton said the project had contracted about $32 million of work to local tradies and suppliers, creating 120 construction jobs.

About $135,000 had been donated to local charities.

Ozcare group manager construction & property Russell Young said the organisation was proud of the project and the outcomes for residents of the Fraser Coast during construction.

"This is a state-of-the art facility, but more importantly, it is a place that residents can call home and that makes us very proud,” Mr Young said.

About eight other businesses from across the Fraser Coast picked up awards that night.

Stroud Homes picked up Display Home of the Year while manager Aletha Waters won the prestigious Women in Building Award.

Win Constructions won four awards in the construction category, including education facilities up to $10 million, retail facilities up to $5 million, refurbishment/renovation up to $750,000 and over $750,000.