30°
Lifestyle

Woolworths, Coles, Aldi: Why it pays to check docket

Dana McCauley news.com.au | 17th Aug 2017 11:30 AM Updated: 1:37 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN you go shopping, do you casually throw your receipt in with the groceries, neglecting to read it over?

Or, worse, do you decline to print one out and walk away, ignorant what you've paid for all those carefully-selected items?

If you answered "yes", you could be ripping yourself off, with scanning errors causing supermarkets to overcharge for everyday items - and many shoppers failing to detect, or act upon the mistakes to recoup what they are owed.

A survey of 2,141 Australians by comparison site finder.com.au found that two in five people had been overcharged at the till in the past year.

But one-quarter said they didn't bother checking their dockets and, of those who did, they would only bother going for a refund if they were overcharged by more than $10.

Finder's money expert Bessie Hassan said it was up to shoppers to spot mistakes and challenge errors.

"You might be left out of pocket and not even realise," she said.

"An advertised discount might fail to be applied or an item might scan twice - whatever the reason, shoppers get overcharged all the time."

A payment processing glitch caused Woolworths customers to be charged double for their purchases, prompting the retailer to apologise and reverse the transactions.

While the mistake was not with the retailer in this case, scanning errors are a more common than some may realise - and shoppers may be entitled to more than just a partial refund.

"It does happen," the Australian Retail Association's Russell Zimmerman told news.com.au.

"It's been going on for a long time and it's very easy to have mistakes when you've got the amount of skews that a major supermarket has got."

Keeping barcodes up-to-date with price changes was part of the incredibly complex task of running supermarkets that stocked thousands of products, he said.

THE LITTLE-KNOWN FREEBIE PROMISE

What some customers may not know, is that if an item scans incorrectly, they may be entitled to pocket it for free.

That's the rule enshrined in the Scanning Code of Practice, which is now administered by the ACA.

Woolworths is the only major supermarket that is currently a signatory to the code, while Coles and Aldi each has its own version.

These supermarkets promise that if an item scans at a higher price than that displayed on the shelf, the customer will receive it free of charge.

If buying multiples of the product, the first item will be free and the rest will be charged at the shelf displayed price.

Exceptions include Aldi's Special Buy items, for which customers will be refunded the difference between the shelf price and scanned price, the discount chain said in a statement.

Coles' policy does not apply to alcohol or tobacco products, third party gift cards, items without a barcode or those worth more than $50, its website says.

For multi-buy offers such as two for $3, the offer will be honoured, with no free item offered.
 

News Corp Australia

Topics:  aldi coles editors picks woolworths

Seeing smoke around? It's coming from Fraser Island

Seeing smoke around? It's coming from Fraser Island

A vegetation fire on Fraser Island has caused some smoke to be seen from Hervey Bay.

40 years of change exhibited through August

To celebrate its 40th year, Maitlia Potters held a Changing Face of Maitlia Mask Competition which was judged by (from left) Barb Hovard, Trevor Spohr and Gordon Burridge at the Bottlebrush Craft Centre where the masks will be exhibited until the end of August.

Potters welcome all artists

Sex tape sequel: Man caught on camera slapped with penalty

SEX SLAVES: Human trafficking will be discussed at the upcoming Splendour Immerse Women Conference at Gayndah's ACC Church. Photo Brandon Livesay / Central & North Burnett Times

Offender exposed himself on pool table in beer garden

Sawmill jobs 'a rebirth' for Brooweena: commerce president

MILL REBORN: Mill operator Ben Hall Jr (left) with Ben Hall Sr (right) and his son Nick at the Brooweena Sawmill.

25 jobs are being supported by the new mill.

Local Partners

ATO pop-up kiosk offers tax time tools

THE Australian Taxation Office will be visiting Hervey Bay this week to give residents all the tools needed to confidently lodge their own tax return online.

PHOTO GALLERIES: Foodies dive into seafood at festival

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - Skylah Harding, Shayla Harris and Elle Harding with their sweet reat find.

The 19th Hervey Bay Seafood Festival was held on Sunday.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, Mike Colter and Finn Jones on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Mother-daughter duo passes Top of the Lake test

Alice Englert, Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman pose for a photograph at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in Sydney.

Alice Englert is a feisty addition to the cast of mum's crime drama.

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Stunning Sea and Island Views

65 Ocean Outlook, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle ... $250,000

This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle Cove. Boasting spectacular views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits. Blocks don't...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Hive of construction

Masterplanned community full steam ahead.

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property