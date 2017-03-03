Word of mouth saves popular Coast chicken business

Nothing but love for their regulars - Tinana Place's family business, Ivey's Chicken and Carvery are grateful for the support from customers as they struggle to operate in spite of the roadworks on the highway. Peta Sama and Mezza Law.

IF it wasn't for the support of their customers, the owners of a popular chicken shop may have been forced to close their business.

Like many businesses in the area, the Tinana interchange road works have had an impact on traffic.

The business owners of Ivey'e Chicken and Carvery Peta Sama and her husband Michael were looking at putting staff off a couple of weeks ago.

But thanks to the support of the community they're riding out the wave.

Mrs Sama said word of mouth on the Fraser Coast and right across Queensland has been their life saver.

The passionate business owner said customers who stop in from all over Queensland including as far north as Rockhampton and down south, had spread the word that the business is in trouble.

"We've also had support from our locals - I had a lady who comes in once in a blue moon to get a chicken and she told me she would be driving here to get her chooks from now on," Mrs Sama said.

The couple has owned the business for just over nine years and since the start of the Tinana roadworks, their chicken shop has been impacted to the point where they feared closure.

"If it wasn't for our loyal customers and the new customers who don't want to see us close down I don't know what we would have done," she said.

"We're so thankful for the support from the community," she said.

Usually Mrs Sama dedicates her down time to support the local community but lately she hasn't had the time because she's been trying to keep her doors open.

A $38 million project to upgrade the Bruce Hwy interchange at Tinana started in July 2016.

The project includes a new interchange to improve safety and efficiency and will take about 12 months to complete.