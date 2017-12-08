Words of advice from teacher of more than 30 years

WHEN we first heard about Mrs Ann Fleming, it was from her former student, John Bentley.

John, who lives with Aspergers disease, expressed his gratitude towards his teacher at St James Lutheran College who he said helped him immensely at school.

But to Mrs Fleming, she didn't do it for the recognition, but purely for her love of teaching.

"I feel very, very humbled," she said.

"It's just something that I do and I don't make big fusses about things."

Mrs Fleming has worked at St James for six years of her 30 year teaching career where she has had a number of different roles.

Currently, she takes pride in her role as Head of Learning Support.

"I've always had an interest in helping students with learning needs," she said. "It's been my passion right from day dot.

"It can be helping them in any way whether it be educationally, academically, socially or emotionally, I want to help them."

However, there's one element of her job which constantly reminds her of why she became a teacher.

"Ask any new teacher and they'll tell you the best part is seeing the students eyes light up whenever they understand something, a new concept," she said.

"To the future teachers, get to know your students, everything comes from there."