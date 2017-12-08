Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Words of advice from teacher of more than 30 years

Teacher at St James Lutheran College Ann Fleming.
Teacher at St James Lutheran College Ann Fleming. Jodie KirkwoodFRA090112dine28
Inge Hansen
by

WHEN we first heard about Mrs Ann Fleming, it was from her former student, John Bentley.

John, who lives with Aspergers disease, expressed his gratitude towards his teacher at St James Lutheran College who he said helped him immensely at school.

But to Mrs Fleming, she didn't do it for the recognition, but purely for her love of teaching.

"I feel very, very humbled," she said.

"It's just something that I do and I don't make big fusses about things."

<<FIND MORE EDUCATION RELATED STORIES HERE>>

Mrs Fleming has worked at St James for six years of her 30 year teaching career where she has had a number of different roles.

Currently, she takes pride in her role as Head of Learning Support.

"I've always had an interest in helping students with learning needs," she said. "It's been my passion right from day dot.

"It can be helping them in any way whether it be educationally, academically, socially or emotionally, I want to help them."

However, there's one element of her job which constantly reminds her of why she became a teacher.

"Ask any new teacher and they'll tell you the best part is seeing the students eyes light up whenever they understand something, a new concept," she said.

"To the future teachers, get to know your students, everything comes from there."

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fceducation fraser coast st james lutheran college

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Two interstate flights forced to land in Bay

Two interstate flights forced to land in Bay

Both planes are lager Boeing 737-800s with passenger capacities of 176 onboard.

WATCH: Labor government to be sworn in next week

The premier on the campaign trail in Mackay.

Mr Nicholls conceded the election this morning.

WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend (December 9-10)

Santa arrived in the Apex train to join in the Santa fair at last year's Fraser Coast Carols in the Park and Apex Santa Fair. This year's event will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Our guide of what's on this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Jillaroos captain Sims to headline sports dinner

STAR POWER: Jillaroos player Ruan Sims is set to headline the 2018 Men of League sports dinner.

The biggest name in women's league is on her way to Hervey Bay.

Local Partners