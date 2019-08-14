Menu
Legal office of lawyers, justice and law concept : Wooden judge gavel or a wood hammer and a soundboard used by a judge person on a desk in a courtroom with a blurred brass scale of justice behind.
Words too ‘disgusting’ to say in court

Annie Perets
by
14th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
A MAN said something so "disgusting" to his partner after pouring beer over her head that a prosecutor chose not to repeat it in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Saloshini Chetty started to read the words that had been said by the man but stopped and told Magistrate Kay Philipson it was "disgusting".

The 34-year-old man with no criminal history pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to contravening a police protection order.

An altercation between the pair happened on Monday afternoon inside a Gold Coast house, the court was told.

The man pushed the woman in the chest, poured beer over a bed and her head and made the remarks.

He had asked the woman if she was satisfied with the size of his genitalia, the court was told. He also asked whether she preferred genitalia of men of a different race.

The pair had been in a relationship for about five years.

Defence lawyer Ashleigh Nicholls said the Gold Coast man was "extremely remorseful".

He was fined $750. No conviction was recorded.

