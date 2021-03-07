Menu
Work is being carried out on Fraser Coast piers.
Work almost finished on one pier and set to start on another

Carlie Walker
7th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
With work on Scarness Pier almost complete, Torquay Pier is next in line for a makeover.

Scarness Pier is set to reopen early this week.

Works will start on the Torquay Pier on Monday, with only a part closure initially, with access still available to the jetty via the stairs from the beach.

Once the first section of the jetty works are complete, the jetty will be fully closed to pedestrian access.

This project will be staged to allow for the jetty to be reopened during the Easter school holiday period and then closed again to allow for the completion of the project.

At this point in time, works on the Torquay Pier is proposed to be completed by the end of May 2021, weather permitting.

Both projects are being undertaken by the council’s carpenters and are funded through the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland Funding Program.

