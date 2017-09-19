29°
M'boro hotel to be turned into motorcycle showroom by Xmas

Maryborough's Shane Muller is transforming the Shamrock Hotel into a motorcycle showroom and licensed caf .
Carlie Walker
by

MARYBOROUGH'S Shamrock Hotel is being transformed into a motorcycle showroom - it's just taking a bit longer than expected.

New owner Shane Muller was expecting that the showroom and licensed cafe would be open in June, but there have been a few setbacks - and a historical discovery.

The building, located on the corner of Ferry and Walker Sts, still has the original cellar and dumbbell used when the hotel was built in the 1800s.

When Mr Muller and his team made the discovery of the old cellar when they were redoing the floor, it was filled with dirt and debris.

But now it has been completely cleared out and he is intending to store more bikes in the space and light it up so people can get a closer look at part of the original hotel.

Mr Muller said he had needed to get approval from the council to create the showroom. but permissions were in place and he was intending to open his doors before the end of the year.

"It will be open before Christmas, come hell or high water it's going to happen," he said.

The concept remains the same as he first envisaged - a cafe for people to grab a bite to eat and a drink, as well as plenty of motorcycles for them to look at.

There will be outdoor dining as well as seating inside.

Mr Muller is also intending to have accommodation available for people visiting the Heritage City.

He said it would be particularly perfect for those with motorcycles and classic cars who wanted to stay somewhere secure where their prized vehicles would have secure off-street parking.

Topics:  fcbusiness maryborough motorcycle shamrock hotel

