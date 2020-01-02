‘Work hard, play harder’: Candyman’s wild NYE romp

GOLD Coast tobacconist franchise tycoon Travers 'Candyman' Beynon has managed to throw a wild New Year's Eve house party for 160 without - unusually - a police callout.

Oh dear. Photo: Supplied

The self-styled playboy and father hosted family and friends at his Helensvale mansion on New Year's Eve at a party complete with drag queens, professional pole dancers, a saxophonist and a woman with few clothes on used as a horizontal platter to eat strawberries off.

A previous recent party attracted noise complaints and police attendances but not this time.

Mr Beynon told the Bulletin it was organised in a week and a half by his "team".

"It was another wild Candy Shop Mansion party, complete with drag queens, professional dancers, DJ Valentino, nude strawberry girl and plenty of Dom champagne flowing to loosen everyone's clothing - all in the name of work harder, play harder.

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon and son Valentino celebrated together.



"A bit shout out to the police as they were no visits from them last night - God bless them."

It was catered by Melbourne food company One Phat Italian.

Mr Beynon axed his infamous giant house party last year but said it was due to a timing clash with a trip to London to set daughter Lucciana up with a modelling contract.