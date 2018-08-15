Work nearly finished on new wetlands' new boardwalk

The new boardwalk at the Fay Smith Wetlands (full title is the Fay Smith Environmental and Wetlands Corridor) is almost completed and ready to be reopened. SkillCentred did the work over two-and-a-half months.

The eight-month closure of public access to Maryborough's Fay Smith Wetlands boardwalk is nearing its final stages.

Public access to the area, known as the Fay Smith Environmental Park and Wetlands and located near the corner of Neptune and Victory Sts, was closed in December.

An engineering report said the former boardwalk was "not structurally sound enough to be used by the public”. Council closed public access in preparation of planned restoration works.

SkillCentred, which has previously worked on the Burrum Heads Boat Ramp and Floating Walkway and other boat ramps throughout the Wide Bay, has spent the past two-and-a-half months reconstructing the boardwalk.

Most of that time was waiting on material - they spent about one full month at the site - though they had to completely remove the previous boardwalk, bore deep holes and concrete in new posts, and construct a new boardwalk.

The boardwalk covers about 250m, with entry points, and features a small viewing platform ideal for bird-watching.

Fay Smith, who lived from 1930 to 1993, was a passionate environmentalist and prominent in conservation.

She and husband Ted were accomplished and award-winning photographers, and together they nursed and rehabilitated sick and injured birds.

At least 75 birds have been identified in the wetlands, as well as 5 dragonflies and eight butterflies and a host of native flora.