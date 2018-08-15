Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new boardwalk at the Fay Smith Wetlands (full title is the Fay Smith Environmental and Wetlands Corridor) is almost completed and ready to be reopened. SkillCentred did the work over two-and-a-half months.
The new boardwalk at the Fay Smith Wetlands (full title is the Fay Smith Environmental and Wetlands Corridor) is almost completed and ready to be reopened. SkillCentred did the work over two-and-a-half months. Matthew McInerney
News

Work nearly finished on new wetlands' new boardwalk

Matthew McInerney
by
15th Aug 2018 10:28 AM

The eight-month closure of public access to Maryborough's Fay Smith Wetlands boardwalk is nearing its final stages.

Public access to the area, known as the Fay Smith Environmental Park and Wetlands and located near the corner of Neptune and Victory Sts, was closed in December.

An engineering report said the former boardwalk was "not structurally sound enough to be used by the public”. Council closed public access in preparation of planned restoration works.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

SkillCentred, which has previously worked on the Burrum Heads Boat Ramp and Floating Walkway and other boat ramps throughout the Wide Bay, has spent the past two-and-a-half months reconstructing the boardwalk.

Most of that time was waiting on material - they spent about one full month at the site - though they had to completely remove the previous boardwalk, bore deep holes and concrete in new posts, and construct a new boardwalk.

The boardwalk covers about 250m, with entry points, and features a small viewing platform ideal for bird-watching.

Fay Smith, who lived from 1930 to 1993, was a passionate environmentalist and prominent in conservation.

She and husband Ted were accomplished and award-winning photographers, and together they nursed and rehabilitated sick and injured birds.

At least 75 birds have been identified in the wetlands, as well as 5 dragonflies and eight butterflies and a host of native flora.

fccouncil fcenvironment
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bowled over by new green

    Bowled over by new green

    Community Retirement just got greener for residents at Fraser Shores Retirement Villages.

    • 15th Aug 2018 11:00 AM
    'The most significant deal in Wide Bay football history

    premium_icon 'The most significant deal in Wide Bay football history

    Soccer There has never been a bigger deal in Wide Bay's football history.

    Beauty tips when life has lost its colour

    premium_icon Beauty tips when life has lost its colour

    News Look Good, Feel Better volunteer honoured.

    STORY OF: Hervey Bay man Dick Smith

    premium_icon STORY OF: Hervey Bay man Dick Smith

    News He's passionate about people and the garden.

    Local Partners