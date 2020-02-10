Work on new sewer main set to start this month

AN INFORMATION session will be held on Tuesday from 6pm, outlining the construction program for a new gravity sewer main in Howard will be at the Burrum District Community Centre.

It is anticipated work will start in February and take seven weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The works will not cause disruptions to existing water and sewerage services.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has engaged a specialised contractor to install a new gravity sewer main from Steley Street to James Street.

The project include laying a new 300mm diameter sewer main from Steley Street, through the Howard Reserve adjacent to Maria Creek, across William Street, along the verge in Prosper Street and ending in James Street; and a 150mm diameter sewer main across the Howard Sporting Reserve.

The works form part of an overall program to increase the sewage treatment and collection capacity for the commercial area in Howard Township and a new AHC RV and lifestyle resort. All construction works will be undertaken during business hours.

During construction there will be some interruptions to traffic on William Street, Prosper Street and James Street.