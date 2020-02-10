Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Howard Sewerage Project - Corner of Steley and William St, Howard. Photo: Cody Fox
Howard Sewerage Project - Corner of Steley and William St, Howard. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Work on new sewer main set to start this month

Carlie Walker
10th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INFORMATION session will be held on Tuesday from 6pm, outlining the construction program for a new gravity sewer main in Howard will be at the Burrum District Community Centre.

It is anticipated work will start in February and take seven weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The works will not cause disruptions to existing water and sewerage services.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has engaged a specialised contractor to install a new gravity sewer main from Steley Street to James Street.

The project include laying a new 300mm diameter sewer main from Steley Street, through the Howard Reserve adjacent to Maria Creek, across William Street, along the verge in Prosper Street and ending in James Street; and a 150mm diameter sewer main across the Howard Sporting Reserve.

The works form part of an overall program to increase the sewage treatment and collection capacity for the commercial area in Howard Township and a new AHC RV and lifestyle resort. All construction works will be undertaken during business hours.

During construction there will be some interruptions to traffic on William Street, Prosper Street and James Street.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: If it's flooded... don't forget the drought

        premium_icon OPINION: If it's flooded... don't forget the drought

        News Dams are filled, parched paddocks have turned green are some might be tempted to think "well that's that, the farmers are happy again".

        Bay car club raises funds for big Easter event

        premium_icon Bay car club raises funds for big Easter event

        News He said the club was now looking forward to its main event

        The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        premium_icon The shockingly low number of surgeons for kids

        Health "It's just crazy - it shouldn't take this long for an operation."

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Weather BOM forecasters warn cyclone forming could move further south