Work starts on new carpark in Maryborough

12th Mar 2018 12:15 PM

RELIEF is in sight for parents struggling with parking congestion near Maryborough West Primary School.

Fraser Coast Planning and Infrastructure Councillor Denis Chapman said construction of an off-stree carpark as well as the missing piece of kerb and channel along the southern side of North St had started.

"Some traffic delays at each of the sites can be expected during the construction periods and possible wet weather may cause delays on this $290,000 project," he said.

"Drive safely and follow the detour signs and/or traffic controllers' instructions."

Fraser Coast Chronicle
