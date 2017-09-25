Work starts on pedestrian refuge for Elizabeth Street

WORK will start this week to improve pedestrian safety on Elizabeth Street near the Sugar Coast Village in Hervey Bay.

Transport and Main Roads District Director Stephen Mallows said the $122,000 project involved building a pedestrian refuge between the access for the village and Emerald Park Way.

"The refuge will provide a safe area in the middle of the road for pedestrians to negotiate one direction of traffic at a time when crossing the road," Mr Mallows said

"The new refuge will cater for pedestrians with prams or mobility issues and tactile ground surface indicators will be installed to assist vision-impaired people.

"This is a great outcome for the local community, particularly for the residents of the Sugar Coast Village."

Mr Mallows said the works would be completed between 6am and 6pm and every effort would bemade to minimise impacts during peak morning and afternoon periods.

"Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place to allow our workers to complete the project safely and efficiently.

"While every effort will be made to minimise traffic disruptions, motorists should allow additional travel time for their journey."

RoadTek is delivering the project and works are expected to be completed within a fortnight, weather permitting.

The project is funded under the Queensland Government's Safer Roads Sooner program, which aims to improve known and potential crash locations.

For further information contact Transport and Main Roads in Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 during business hours or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.