Work to be carried out at Coast level crossing

Carlie Walker
21st Aug 2020 10:00 AM
ALDERSHOT Rd will be closed for 12 hours when track maintenance is carried out, starting on August 29.

Queensland Rail will temporarily close the road at the level crossing at Aldershot from 6am Saturday, August 29, to 6pm Sunday, August 30.

During that time, traffic management, including detour signage, will be in place to direct road users and pedestrians around the closure.

A temporary rail crossing will be operational near Sapphire St to maintain local access.

Residents near the work may experience some noise from the use of equipment, construction activities and vehicle movements.

Any inquiries can be directed to Shield Traffic Control on 0408 248 877.

aldershot queensland rail rail crossing works
Fraser Coast Chronicle

