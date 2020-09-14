Work to begin on intersection near M’boro school

Motorists are being urged to be patient while roadworks are carried out.

ROADWORKS are set to get underway at an intersection near a school on Monday. Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders is urging drivers to be patient while work is carried out on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Royale St to improve safety for those accessing Riverside Christian College.

The major upgrade will include introducing traffic signals, a dedicated turning lane, installation of a traffic island, a pedestrian crossing and bicycle lanes for improved bike ride safety.

"I am looking forward to going out there on Monday to catch up with the great people of Riverside and thank them for their support so I could deliver this much needed infrastructure upgrade," Mr Saunders said.