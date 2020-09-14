Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motorists are being urged to be patient while roadworks are carried out.
Motorists are being urged to be patient while roadworks are carried out.
News

Work to begin on intersection near M’boro school

Carlie Walker
14th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROADWORKS are set to get underway at an intersection near a school on Monday. Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders is urging drivers to be patient while work is carried out on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Royale St to improve safety for those accessing Riverside Christian College.

The major upgrade will include introducing traffic signals, a dedicated turning lane, installation of a traffic island, a pedestrian crossing and bicycle lanes for improved bike ride safety.

"I am looking forward to going out there on Monday to catch up with the great people of Riverside and thank them for their support so I could deliver this much needed infrastructure upgrade," Mr Saunders said.

More Stories

fcschool intersection maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Knife at shopping centre, robbery leads to manhunt

        Premium Content BREAKING: Knife at shopping centre, robbery leads to manhunt

        Breaking Police are at the Hervey Bay shopping centre

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News "We wouldn’t be able to go about the freedoms we can now"

        Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        Premium Content Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        News Jeannette Young under attack: Trolls told to ‘back off’