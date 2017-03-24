Work to start on Hervey Bay's newest roundabout

WORK will start on Hervey Bay's newest roundabout next week.

JAC Civil was awarded the $600,000 contract to build the roundabout at the Torquay Terrace-Bideford St intersection.

Torquay Terrace will remain open throughout the works but will be reduced to two-way traffic using one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights.

COUNCIL NEWS: Get the latest council news as it happens by clicking here and then FOLLOW TOPIC.

Bideford Street will be closed at the intersection and traffic diverted.

Work will start on Wednesday, March 29, and is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The project is funded under the Australian Government's Blackspot Program.