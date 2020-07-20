Work to upgrade Coast power supply back on track

UPGRADES to the electricity transmission line that powers homes and businesses on the Fraser Coast is back underway as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham told parliament last week the state's publicly-owned transmission operator Powerlink had fired up construction works across the Wide Bay and Central Queensland.

"Queensland has a plan for economic recovery with a $50 billion infrastructure guarantee," he said.

"Critical infrastructure projects like these deliver local jobs as well as maintaining the reliable energy network that powers our state."

Three power projects across the state, worth a total of $67 million, includes upgrades to the 150km Gin Gin to Woolooga transmission line.

"The Gin Gin to Woolooga line transfers power across the Wide Bay region, supplying Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie," Dr Lynham said.

Powerlink Chief Executive Paul Simshauser said Powerlink remained committed to adapting work practices to meet COVID-19 requirements, with project crews looking forward to returning to site.

"Powerlink's back to work plan safeguards the health and safety of staff, contractors and local communities, while continuing to effectively maintain and strengthen the performance of the transmission network," he said.

"A range of controls have been implemented to keep Powerlink project crews COVID-safe, including changes to work methods to observe social distancing, regular cleaning of common touch points, risk assessments for travel, and comprehensive management plans with contractors."

The other two projects include replacing ageing primary plant and secondary systems equipment at the Nebo Substation and upgrades to the Calvale Substation and network reconfiguration.