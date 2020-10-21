Menu
Work underway on new Maryborough attraction

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 4:00 PM
WORK is underway on the water play area and all abilities playground at Maryborough’s Anzac Park.

Cr Daniel Sanderson said fencing was going up and site establishment was now underway with the project expected to be completed by about June next year.

“Anzac Park is a popular outdoor space in Maryborough and an all abilities playground and water park will make it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors,” he said.

“This project has been on the drawing board for a few years, so it’s exciting to see it getting under way now and it’s particularly pleasing that it will be for people of all abilities.

“The Queensland Government’s recent commitment of $3 million through the COVID Works for Queensland program meant the water playground could be done all at once, rather than in stages, and we thank them for their support.

“We can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of families enjoying what will be a fabulous facility for generations to come.”

Cr Paul Truscott said the water play area and all abilities playground would include a range of features such as a sensory wall, inclusive orbit element, a spoon full of sugar discharge bucket, a trampoline, waterfall, crystal fountains and a hammock.

“Other features include stream jets, a roller slide, cosmic cannons, spray jets, sugar cane spray poles, a new shelter with a barbecue, and improved amenities,” he said.

“Maryborough is famous for our links to Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers and the playground will incorporate elements of the story with the spoon full of sugar bucket and rainbow pathways.

“Council is keen to ensure we have a healthy and active community here on the Fraser Coast and projects like this water playground help us to achieve that outcome.”

The Maryborough water playground is a joint initiative of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

