WORK WANTED: 'I'll stand by the road until I find work'

Rex Peters has resorted to creating a sign and standing on the side of the road to find employment in the Fraser Coast.

Rex Peters has resorted to creating a sign and standing on the side of the road to find employment in the Fraser Coast. Carlie Walker

AS hundreds of cars pass by him each morning, all Rex Peters can do is hope that someone will read his work wanted sign and it will lead to a job.

The Maryborough man was left jobless earlier this year.

A downturn in business meant his former employer was forced to cut back its workforce

Begging for work is not something Mr Peters is used to.

He admits it has been a struggle and he sometimes feels embarrassed to have to ask for work so publicly

On the other hand, he knows people will realise how much guts and courage it takes to do what he is doing.

"It shows a bit of personality," Mr Peters said.

Just before he lost his job, he bought a home in Maryborough.

He is currently using his savings to pay his bills, but he knows that won't last forever.

In December, 2017, the unemployment rate in the Fraser Coast region was 10.03 per cent, according to the Department of Employment.

Mr Peters knows just how hard it is to find work.

"I've applied for more than 150 jobs in the past six weeks, maybe more," he said.

He says he will do anything required, he just wanted to have a job again.WORK

Mr Peters said it was discouraging when he didn't hear back from potential employers.

But he did get a spark of hope this week.

When he was speaking with the Chronicle by the side of the road near Maryborough Sports Club, a man pulled over and Mr Peters was offered a day of work.

Standing on the side of the road with a need work sign found Rex Peters (right) a day's work. Carlie Walker

He accepted thankfully, but knows he needs to keep searching for full time employment.

"The way I look at it, if 1000 cars pass me in the morning, 1000 people see me," Mr Peters said.

"It's like a resume, they can see this guy is dedicated, he's able.

"The sign's not just about needing work.

"And people talk about it.

"If those 1000 people tell one person, there's 2000 who know I'm looking for work."