The Bootu Creek Mine in the Northern Territory where a man has been buried under dirt and rock.
News

Worker buried in mine wall collapse

by Shannon Molloy
25th Aug 2019 5:50 PM

A major emergency situation continues at a mine site in the Northern Territory where a worker has been buried beneath a "significant" amount of dirt and rock.

A police spokesperson said a "substantial wall failure" occurred at the Bootu Creek Mine site at about 2.40pm, trapping a worker.

"An employee is believed to have been engulfed under a significant volume of soil and rock," the spokesperson said.

"Extensive efforts are currently underway to locate the employee."

According to ABC News, the worker is a 59-year-old man from Darwin.

The location of the mine where a wall collapse has trapped one worker.
The site, owned by Singapore-based company OM Holdings, is an open-cut manganese mine located about 110 kilometres from Tennant Creek.

Emergency services crews from Tennant Creek and Alice Springs have made their way to the mine to assist in the rescue operation.

NT WorkSafe has been notified of the incident and police investigations into the circumstances of the incident have commenced.

More to come

