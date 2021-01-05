Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Looking for work? 35+ jobs going on the Coast right now

        Premium Content Looking for work? 35+ jobs going on the Coast right now

        Careers From bar staff, drivers and fast food workers to personal trainers, managers, aged care workers and groundskeepers.

        Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        Crime Everybody appearing at Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        Premium Content How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council grants are open to community groups and...

        How USC students are getting headstart in their careers

        Premium Content How USC students are getting headstart in their careers

        News A growing number of accounting students have made the transition into graduate...