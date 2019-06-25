Menu
News

Worker dies after being crushed by truck

25th Jun 2019 6:00 AM

A man suffered serious chest and head injuries and died after being crushed by a garbage skip collecting truck while working at an industrial park in Sydney's west.

The man, aged 52, became trapped after being hit by the truck in Camellia just before 10am on Monday, CareFlight said.

A SafeWork NSW spokesman said they had opened an investigation into the incident. Picture: Careflight
He was freed by Fire and Rescue NSW before being rushed to Westmead Hospital where he later died.

A spokesman for the man's employer Just Skip Bins, has told Channel 10 the company was "incredibly shocked and saddened by this accident".

It is understood the man was unloading a truck when the incident happened.

A SafeWork NSW spokesman said it had opened an investigation into the incident at a Camellia recycling plant.

News.com.au has reached out to Just Skip Bins for further comment.

