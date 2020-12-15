Menu
A worker has died after an incident at an underground gold mine.
News

Worker killed at mine

by Angie Raphael
15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

A worker has died after an incident at Westgold Resources' Big Bell underground mine in WA's Mid West region.

They were flown to Perth with critical injuries but died in hospital.

The company released a statement to the ASX, saying a full investigation was underway and operations had been suspended.

"There has been an incident involving an employee involved in underground haulage activities at the company's Big Bell mine," the statement read.

"In accordance with normal statutory requirements, operations at the Big Bell underground mine have been suspended pending the investigation.

"Other mining and processing activities are continuing at the Cue gold operations, as well as at the company's Meekatharra and Fortnum operations."

Andrew Chaplyn from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety said in a statement that inspectors were on their way to the site.

Originally published as Worker killed at WA gold mine

big bell gold mine mining westgold resources workplace death

