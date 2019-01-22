Worker traumatised after petrol station robbery

FRIGHTENING CRIME: Metro Service Station was held up and robbed at the weekend. Storeowners Duane Donaldson and Nicole Hoberg with the smashed door to the station. RIGHT: CCTV photo.

FRIGHTENING CRIME: Metro Service Station was held up and robbed at the weekend. Storeowners Duane Donaldson and Nicole Hoberg with the smashed door to the station. RIGHT: CCTV photo. Alistair Brightman

A PETROL station employee has been left too shaken to return to work since coming face-to-face with a robber during a solo shift on Saturday morning.

The intruder's face was wrapped in blue clothing as he demanded $7000 while claiming to be armed with a gun.

Despite the robber's best attempt to disguise himself, police say they know who was responsible for the crime at Metro Service Station in Maryborough.

The quick thinking store worker locked the front doors of the business after handing him some cash, trapping the offender inside during the robbery.

The offender, who police believe is an 18-year-old man, then frantically worked to smash glass with a tyre iron before fleeing on foot with the act captured on CCTV.

The store worker hid in a storage room during the ordeal.

For Duane Donaldson and Nicole Hoberg, the event will be one of their final memories of their time owning the business as the petrol station has come under new ownership this week.

They said drive-offs were common but the robbery was a first.

Mr Hoberg pointed out that the offender could have pressed an emergency exit button to escape from the store, which is located just next to the front door.

After being notified of the incident, they came to the store to find a mess of shattered glass.

Maryborough CIB Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police did not believe the offender was actually armed with a firearm.

"This person currently knows we are chasing him,” Snr Sgt Harbison said, of the offender.

"I think offenders don't realise the implications of their actions, they really do traumatise people.

"An armed robbery carries serious punishment.”

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131444.