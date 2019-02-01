Worker uncovers child porn images while fixing phone

Beau Bekkers, 24, from Mackay faced the District Court in Mackay on Friday.

POLICE officers busted a tree lopper from Mackay with more than 400 child pornography images when he took his smartphone in for repair.

Despite some of the illicit content picturing children being penetrated, Distict Court Judge Julie Dick described the imagery as "moderate" compared to some cases.

Beau Jayden Bekkers, 24, fronted the District Court in Mackay on Friday, admitting to using a carriage service to transmit child exploitation material to himself and possessing material.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to breaching bail and two counts of failing to appear for court.

Bekkers spent 47 days behind bars before sentencing, during which time he had been assaulted by other inmates, according to defence barrister Scott McLennan.

Crown prosecutor Alex Baker told the court 407 images, considered to be of varying seriousness, had been discovered.

"The defendant dropped his phone in for repair at the store. In undertaking the testing, a staff member stumbled across some child exploitation images," she said.

"They flagged down a police officer who happened to at the store and the phone was seized and examined."

Ms Baker said the images varied from "sexualised poses of young girls" to "penetration of children by adults".

Judge Dick said the images were "moderate compared to some that you see".

Bekkers' criminal history was limited to minor drug offences with no recorded convictions, Ms Baker noted.

In defence, Mr McLennan, instructed by Strutynski Law, said his client downloaded the images after moving to Mackay from Cairns and experiencing loneliness and isolation.

Judge Dick described that as a "recurring theme" in child pornography cases.

Mr McLennan said Bekkers' time spent locked up acted as a "strong personal deterrent", and that his client regretted his actions.

Bekkers walked free from the court, after being sentenced to 12 months jail, suspended immediately.

The term will hang over Bekker's head for two years.