Fraser Coast workforce has skill set for major CBD project

CBD VISION: An artist's impression of the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan, showcasing the new location of the council admin building (2), eat street (1), parking structure (8) and residential and office developments (10-12). Contributed

FUNDING to revitalise Hervey Bay's CBD under the Hinkler Regional Deal was fast-tracked by the Federal Government on Monday.

The upgrade was one of the priority projects short-listed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the local workforce had the skill set for the project but there was room for more training.

"Every year that goes by where we don't do major construction, we lose that skill base," Ms Holebrook said.

"There are a lot of families who have to travel for work, so the people in the construction industry will relocate back here."

"I think there is an intention from council to make sure residence of workers is kept high so we're on that 85-90percent threshold of the work coming from local companies.

Ms Holebrook said there was a strategic body in place called Jobs Fraser Coast which helped identify skill gaps.

"I wouldn't say we have mastered it yet, we have a lot of work to do," Ms Holebrook said.

"It comes at many levels, it's students leaving school, it's the people returning at 30 or 35 looking for two incomes per household. It's the over 50s who still want to remain in the workforce and do some really important work, but where do they go? And do they need re-training?

"There are heaps of factors within that and we have to get the metrics rights."