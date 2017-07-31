25°
News

Working like a dog: top tips for tradies and their hounds

31st Jul 2017 6:30 AM
It's Tradies Health Month in August.
It's Tradies Health Month in August. Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PET Insurance Australia is urging all Tradies to consider their own health and the health of their workplace canine companions this August.

"It's Tradies Health Month so it's a really important time to start talking about the wellbeing of some of the hardest working blokes and women around the country," Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia says.

"With so many workplace dogs tagging along for the daily grind, it's also a good time to book your four-legged friend in for a health check too."

Tradies Health Month runs the whole of August and encourages men and women working in the trade areas to consider their health.

Margaret Lange from #Real Tradies Wives knows all too well the importance of this month.

"All Tradies should be talking 'Health" this month," she said. 

Real Tradies Wives is partnering up with Mindfull Aus, an initiative set up by a young 26-year-old plumber who tried to commit suicide a number of times before the age of 22.

The message is 'It's okay to talk. It's okay to share.'"

This month is also a good time to book in for a complete health check with the doctor and for the ute-tray ride along…the vet.

"Making this an annual event to take stock of all the important stuff, and get a full check-up by the doctor, that also includes the workplace dog getting a clean bill of health from the vet," Crighton said.

"Now is the month to discuss any medical conditions you may be worried about and get them sorted."

Top Tips for Tradies
• Make the time for a complete medical from the GP.
• Listen to your body.
• Ask for help, it's OK to talk.
• Encourage an open workplace where it is OK to talk.
• Be safe and don't take shortcuts.
• If you are worried about a co-worker and their health, speak-up.

Top Tips for Tradies Dogs
• Book in for a vet check-up.
• Ensure all vaccinations and preventative treatments are up-to-date.
• Double check collars for strength.
• Update registration and microchip details.
• Check ute tethers for damage or wear.

"Our lovable loyal companions are the medicine we all need to bring us down from a stressful place," Margaret says. "A pat or a hug and their loving welcome is doing more for your health than you think."
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  pet insurance australia tradesman tradies

UPDATE: The true cost of the Sports Precinct business plan

UPDATE: The true cost of the Sports Precinct business plan

UPDATE: THE true cost of the business plan for the Sports Precinct has been revealed, after it was announced AEC Group would be developing the plan.

POLL: Petition launched in Bay to stop Islamic prayer hall

Ali Kadri from the Islamic Council of Queensland.

The Islamic Council of Queensland has responded to the petition.

Customer experience expert coming to talk about tourism

A WHALE OF A TIME: Whale watching photo in Hervey Bay taken by Blue Marine Dolphin Tours created a huge buzz after it was posted on Facebook by Tourism Australia

Customer experience expert Justin Bayliss is coming to the region.

Accidents we now laugh at: crash into barbed wire fence

Fence with barbed wire. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Do you have a story about an accident you can now laugh at?

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

THE latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor has fled to Italy and after writing on social media that she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $372,000

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $385,000

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter