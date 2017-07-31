Working like a dog: top tips for tradies and their hounds

PET Insurance Australia is urging all Tradies to consider their own health and the health of their workplace canine companions this August.



"It's Tradies Health Month so it's a really important time to start talking about the wellbeing of some of the hardest working blokes and women around the country," Nadia Crighton from Pet Insurance Australia says.

"With so many workplace dogs tagging along for the daily grind, it's also a good time to book your four-legged friend in for a health check too."



Tradies Health Month runs the whole of August and encourages men and women working in the trade areas to consider their health.



Margaret Lange from #Real Tradies Wives knows all too well the importance of this month.



"All Tradies should be talking 'Health" this month," she said.

Real Tradies Wives is partnering up with Mindfull Aus, an initiative set up by a young 26-year-old plumber who tried to commit suicide a number of times before the age of 22.

The message is 'It's okay to talk. It's okay to share.'"

This month is also a good time to book in for a complete health check with the doctor and for the ute-tray ride along…the vet.



"Making this an annual event to take stock of all the important stuff, and get a full check-up by the doctor, that also includes the workplace dog getting a clean bill of health from the vet," Crighton said.

"Now is the month to discuss any medical conditions you may be worried about and get them sorted."



Top Tips for Tradies

• Make the time for a complete medical from the GP.

• Listen to your body.

• Ask for help, it's OK to talk.

• Encourage an open workplace where it is OK to talk.

• Be safe and don't take shortcuts.

• If you are worried about a co-worker and their health, speak-up.



Top Tips for Tradies Dogs

• Book in for a vet check-up.

• Ensure all vaccinations and preventative treatments are up-to-date.

• Double check collars for strength.

• Update registration and microchip details.

• Check ute tethers for damage or wear.



"Our lovable loyal companions are the medicine we all need to bring us down from a stressful place," Margaret says. "A pat or a hug and their loving welcome is doing more for your health than you think."

