Working for safer communities recognised

WHEN the men and women honoured yesterday don their unmistakable blue uniform, they are prepared to see the best of human nature but also its darkness.

About 25 local police officer and volunteers were awarded various accolades for their diligent and ethical service to the community.

Among them was the Maryborough Patrol Group's Senior Constable Melanie Ryan, Sergeant Hayley Skyring and Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow who were acknowledged for their joint contribution to crime prevention.

The trio was presented with the Superindendent's Certificate for their close work with the victims, stakeholders and police for a proactive approach to crime.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sgt Skyring's 24-year-career has evolved to her current role where she is primarily working in domestic violence.

Policewoman of nine years, Snr Con Nancarrow looks after the Hervey Bay region.

"In crime prevention we look at trends like the recent rise in cars stolen and putting them into a crime map about what type of dwellings or streets are most likely targeted,” she said.

Maryborough born and bred, Snr Con Ryan has been with the service for 19 years and handles 11 divisions across the Fraser Coast.

She said police work gave her a diverse range of options to explore her passions and strengths.

"A big win for us was the Cop it Sweet campaign over Christmas,” she said.

"We were working to bring down the big spike in assaults over the Christmas period by handing out lollipops in the clubs and bars.

If they had something in their mouth then they were less likely to use it for other things like getting into fights. We had great feedback from the community in the 18-25 year old age category.”

National Medal & National Police Service Medal

Sergeant David Leonforte

Sergeant Lyndsay Judson

Senior Constable Michael Bleakley

Queensland Police Service Medal

Senior Sergeant Dan Willett (QPSM 40 Year Clasp)

Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Farlow (QPSM 40 Year Clasp)

Senior Constable Robert Yarrow (QPSM 20 Year Clasp)

Mr Steven Hughes (QPSM 20 Year Clasp)

Sergeant Lyndsay Judson (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Sergeant Brett Everest (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Detective Snr Const Kathyrn Cameron (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Senior Constable Michael Bleakley (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Senior Constable Donna Sperling (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Senior Constable Grant Brumwell (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Lex Casperson (QPSM 15 Year Clasp)

Senior Constable Benjamin Cole

Senior Constable James Roger

Senior Constable Mikeall Eade

Senior Constable Sarah Brown

Senior Constable Daniel France

Property Officer Pamela Tincknell

Superintendent's certificate

Sergeant Lyndsay Judson

Sergeant Hayley Skyring

Senior Constable Christopher Burke

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow

Volunteering in Police

Rose Tsakisiris (Gold Lapel badge)

Doug McBride-Ferguson (Gold Lapel badge, VIP Gold cert)

Anne Lederhose (Gold Lapel badge)

Karen Smith (VIP Bronze Lapel badge)

Jill Barclay (VIP Bronze Lapel badge, VIP Gold certificate)

Susan Schiewe (VIP Silver certificate)