Talented artist set to go on display at Gatakers Artspace

LIFE ON CANVAS: As well as spending time in his studio, artist Robin Hines also teaches watercolour and oil painting. Contributed

WORKING in his light-filled studio in Hervey Bay, artist Robin Hines has created some of his best work yet.

His new exhibition, being held at Gatakers Artspace from July 3 to August5, brings imagination to observations of the environment and nature.

Titled Wide Bay Impressions, the exhibition features oil and watercolour paintings of scenes across the Fraser Coast.

His career started after he sold his sign-writing business and spent three years teaching himself watercolour painting in York, Western Australia.

He then travelled, moved to Tasmania and exhibited widely there, gaining a reputation as a fine watercolourist.

From Tasmania he moved to Queensland, where he paints in all mediums, drawing on the environment around him for inspiration.

He feels his art has progressed throughout his career, evolving and keeping up with the times but always holding on to his personal convictions.

"It is not about creating pretty pictures," Mr Hines said.

As well as spending time in his studio, Mr Hines also teaches watercolour and oil painting.

He uses watercolour differently from other artists, his application rich and colourful.

Throughout his 30-year career as an artist, Mr Hines has won many awards and taken part in many exhibitions, appearing in galleries across Queensland.